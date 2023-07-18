Georgetown County to use settlement funds to fight opioid epidemic

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County is looking to expand resources and partner with hospitals to fight the opioid epidemic.

To pull this off, the county says they will use a $449,000 grant from the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board. The board issues settlement funds collected through opioid cases against pharmacies, distributors and others.

“Opioid addiction is truly an epidemic in this country and right here in Georgetown County,” Georgetown County Administrator Angela Christian says. “This impacts people in every segment of our community – young and old, rich and poor. It’s destroying families. This is truly a community-wide problem, and we are going to have to address it as a community. That is why I am so glad to be partnering with Tidelands Health and others to put these funds to work. This effort is community collaboration in every sense.”

More than half of the grant money, about $292,500, will be used to expand a peer recovery program at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

The county says this will let the program hire additional certified peer recovery coaches.

“Because many patients with substance use disorders arrive at our hospitals, this is a crucial point to identify their struggle and help them seek recovery,” Monica Grey, vice president of care continuum and digital health at Tidelands Health, says. “Many lives have been turned around because of the connection patients made with relatable peer recovery coaches available through this unique program in our hospitals. We are grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of even more patients through our partnership with Georgetown County and Shoreline Behavioral Health thanks to these settlement funds.”

About $81,600 will be set aside for a scholarship program. The program, which the peer recovery coaches can help patients apply for, aims to assist patients with costs for housing or transportation to treatment.

Some of the rest of the money will go towards the development of an opioid response committee and a training program for first responders, the news release states.

“There is no one-size-fits-all solution to the ongoing opioid crisis,” Angela says. “We are putting the settlement funds to use in creative ways to combat this crisis from multiple directions. Thanks to our county Drug and Alcohol Commission and committed partners like Tidelands Health and Shoreline Behavioral Health, we are determined to make a difference.”

The county says more than $360 million to fight opioid addiction will be coming to South Carolina over the next 18 years and will be distributed to agencies statewide.

