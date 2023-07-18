Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Frontier celebrates 29th anniversary with $29 airfare deal

Frontier Airlines announced a $29 airfare deal for its 29th anniversary.
Frontier Airlines announced a $29 airfare deal for its 29th anniversary.(Frontier Airlines)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Frontier Airlines announced a blockbuster customer appreciation event on Tuesday which will include $29 fares for travel until November.

In a release, the airline said the event commemorates its 29th anniversary since it began operating.

The $29 fares are valid through Nov. 15 of this year.

Along with the travel deal, the company announced there would be a $29 add-on bundle that includes a carry-on bag, checked bag and seat selection.

Another bundle is on sale for $49. This bundle includes all of the benefits of the first bundle and is also refundable.

The airline is also allowing one free change to any reservations made and bonus Frontier Miles added to your account when you buy a bundle.

The event runs for three days from July 18 to July 20.

“We are celebrating our 29th birthday by thanking our customers with a truly first-of-its-kind deal,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing at Frontier Airlines.

For more information and to book flights visit flyfrontier.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. John Evans says the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.
City officials share latest on Myrtle Beach deck collapse probe
The owners of River Oaks Golf Club are asking for your help tracking down the thief they caught...
River Oaks Golf Course owners asking for your help catching thief
Kenneth Brian Moorehead is charged with third-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and...
Affidavit: Myrtle Beach man charged with touching 10-year-old boy on the beach
Staff at Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery said ashes of employee, Bobby Tourney, were stolen after...
Thief steals safe with ashes of beloved friend, bartender from Horry County bar
insert
Report: Woman shot at man suspected of following her to Myrtle Beach motel

Latest News

Death investigation underway in Florence after body found in woods
16-year-old arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle in Darlington County
NTSB releases preliminary report on North Myrtle Beach deadly crash
Florence man accused of headbutting, choking, slapping victim in kidnapping case
Pee Dee, Grand Strand communities experiencing landline, cellular service disruptions