Florence man accused of headbutting, choking, slapping victim in kidnapping case

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police arrested a man on Monday who they said assaulted and kidnapped a woman.

Lamarvin Short Jr. is charged with first-degree domestic violence and kidnapping.

Police said the charges stem from an incident Friday afternoon along Rose Street, which is near Oakland Avenue.

Officers were called after receiving a call about a man choking a woman.

When police arrived, they found the victim who said that Short had slapped and headbutted her when she tried to get up and then choked her.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Short is currently at Florence County Detention Center awaiting his bond hearing.

