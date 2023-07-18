FIRST ALERT: Hot & hazy Tuesday on tap, heat index climbs above 105° Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat continues to climb with a heat index above 105° starting on Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

TODAY

It’s going to be another hot day! Temperatures today will climb quickly to the lower 90s on the beaches. Meanwhile further inland, we will see highs reach the middle 90s. In addition to the heat & humidity today, you’ll notice hazy skies as smoke from the Canadian wildfires moves through the Carolinas today.

Wildfire smoke will be around today, especially early on for the beaches. (WMBF)

Air Quality Alerts are out for for North Carolina, including Robeson and Laurinburg Counties today.

Highs will climb into the 90s area wide today. An isolated storm remains possible at 20%. (WMBF)

The heat index will climb up to 100-104° this afternoon. Rain chances remain limited with a few isolated showers or storms possible at 20%. If you find yourself underneath a shower today, consider yourself lucky.

REST OF THE WEEK

Temperatures will be the hottest that we have seen all year. If you plan on doing any sort of outdoor activities, be aware of the heat and stay hydrated as well as getting inside when you do get the chance. Highs will climb into the low-mid 90s for the beaches through Friday with the upper 90s expected inland. Rain chances remain isolated at 20% for Wednesday afternoon with the heat index climbing to 105° and higher.

The heat index turns dangerous for Wednesday, Thursday & Friday. (WMBF)

On Thursday, our heat index will make a run for 110°. The high humidity and an upper-level disturbance will bring a quick round of showers & storms Thursday afternoon. We will bump the storm chances up to 30% on Thursday with the chance of a strong storm or two. With so much heat & humidity, we’ve been placed under a LEVEL 2 severe weather threat for Thursday afternoon. If you don’t find yourself under a storm on Thursday, it will be hot, sticky & muggy for the entire day.

There's a low chance of a strong storm or two on Thursday. With high heat & humidity, a strong storm remains possible. (WMBF)

THE WEEKEND

The high heat index will continue for Friday afternoon with the middle 90s expected on the beaches. As we head into the weekend, the heat index will let us a bit, but not enough for significant changes. Afternoon storms will return each day this weekend at 30%. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the Grand Strand. Meanwhile, inland locations should still remain in the lower 90s. Heat advisories will not be needed for the weekend, but it’s still warm & muggy.

It's a warm weekend but it will feel more like summer rather than the brutal stretch of heat & humidity. (WMBF)

