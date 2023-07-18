Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Effort to find 2 children lost in a Pennsylvania flash flood may soon pivot to an underwater search

Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down...
Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down the Delaware River on Monday morning July 17, 2023, in Yardley, Pa. Search and rescue units are looking for two lost children caught in flood waters Saturday.(Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — A broad effort to find two young siblings who were swept away from their car during flash flooding in the Philadelphia suburbs over the weekend may soon pivot to underwater searching, authorities said Tuesday.

Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer provided an update near the search area, saying the team was still looking for Matilda Sheils, 2, and her 9-month-old brother Conrad Sheils. If the children are not located by day’s end, Brewer said, the focus will be on the water, using dive teams.

With the search in a fourth day, officials acknowledged the many that have asked to volunteer to help but said they are not needed. Brewer asked people to avoid the area.

Some 100 officials, as well as drones and cadaver dogs, have combed the area near the creek that drains into the Delaware River. The search has covered about 117 acres (47 hectares), with those on land logging some 160 miles (257 kilometers), often going back and forth over the same ground, he said.

The children are members of a Charleston, South Carolina, family that was visiting relatives and friends when they got hit by a “wall of water” Saturday, Brewer said.

Five other people died when floodwaters washed away several vehicles in Pennsylvania. (KYW, VIEWER PHOTOS, UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)

The children’s father, Jim Sheils, grabbed their 4-year-old son, while the children’s mother, Katie Seley, and a grandmother grabbed the other children, Brewer said. Sheils and his son made it to safety, but Seley and the grandmother were swept away. The grandmother survived, but Seley was among the five people who drowned, according to the Bucks County Coroner’s office.

The others who died were Enzo Depiero, 78, and Linda Depiero, 74, of Newtown; Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown; and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said.

The deaths and the search for the children have led to an outpouring of support, particularly in social media posts in the suburb about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Philadelphia. A community vigil for those affected was planned for Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. John Evans says the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.
City officials share latest on Myrtle Beach deck collapse probe
The owners of River Oaks Golf Club are asking for your help tracking down the thief they caught...
River Oaks Golf Course owners asking for your help catching thief
Kenneth Brian Moorehead is charged with third-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and...
Affidavit: Myrtle Beach man charged with touching 10-year-old boy on the beach
Staff at Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery said ashes of employee, Bobby Tourney, were stolen after...
Thief steals safe with ashes of beloved friend, bartender from Horry County bar
insert
Report: Woman shot at man suspected of following her to Myrtle Beach motel

Latest News

Death investigation underway in Florence after body found in woods
16-year-old arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle in Darlington County
NTSB releases preliminary report on North Myrtle Beach deadly crash
Pee Dee, Grand Strand communities experiencing landline, cellular service disruptions
Florence man accused of headbutting, choking, slapping victim in kidnapping case