Death investigation underway in Florence after body found in woods

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a body was found in some woods in Florence.

Florence police officers and EMS were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to Second Loop Road where the body was found across from Virginia Acres Road.

Police and the coroner’s office are investigating the death.

Details are very limited at this time and the person has not been identified.

