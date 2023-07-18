Submit a Tip
Conway city council passes first reading for potential business incentive program

By Eric Richards
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Conway is hoping to provide incentives to businesses that would help bring revenue to the city, and after a unanimous vote on Monday, the city is one step closer.

The city council voted to approve the ordinances that would grant incentives to businesses that set up shops in the city limits.

“The proposed updates would include the implementation of the waiver request form in and request time frame,” said Katie Dennis, Conway Planning Concierge.

Currently, Conway has incentives in place to attract hotel establishments.

The hotel incentive program includes reimbursement of property taxes, reimbursement of hospitality taxes, and an expedited review period of 15 days instead of 30 days.

In the past few years, the city has also removed parking requirements for hotels and started allowing commercial short-term rentals.

The Cypress Inn owners have submitted an application for the incentive program, which the council took under consideration. In the request, the owners stated they would like to build another hotel next to the current location, which would have a different name.

“The application has been amended to represent what C.A.B. asked them. They would like to develop the property beside the existing, but it would be separate from them,” said the hotel owner.

City leaders are hoping more businesses will move into the downtown area, and occupy vacant buildings.

“Passes unanimously,” said Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy.

The incentive program needs a second reading to pass before implementation. It is expected to be taken up at the next council meeting August 7th at 4:00 p.m.

