Cabinets-N-Stock is WMBF’s News 2023 Best of the Grand Strand for Kitchen and Bath

By TJ Ross
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cabinets-N-Stock started in 1991 as a small business run by founder Dave Hogan specializing in cabinet refacing.

In time, it grew to be a full-service cabinet company on the Grand Strand employing as many as 17.

They offer design and installation for any homeowner or they can sell ready-to-assemble cabinets to Do-It- Yourselfers.

Learn what they can do for you home here!

