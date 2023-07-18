Submit a Tip
Air quality alert issued for several Pee Dee counties

Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Marlboro counties are included in the code orange alert.
Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Marlboro counties are included in the code orange alert.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The state health department issued an air quality alert for several counties in the Pee Dee region, according to the National Weather Service.

Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Marlboro counties are included in the code orange alert.

This alert is related to the wildfires burning across parts of western Canada.

“An Air Quality Alert means that the fine particulate concentrations within the affected region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards, especially for those individuals sensitive to particle pollution,” an alert from NWS reads.

The alert will last until midnight.

