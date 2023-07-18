Submit a Tip
23-year-old arrested, charged with murder in ongoing Lumberton death investigation

The Lumberton Police Department said they have made another arrest in a death investigation.
By Allyson Bento and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lumberton Police Department said they have made another arrest in a death investigation after a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on July 6 in Lumberton.

23-year-old Tyllick Sean Alexander was arrested at a job site in Dillon County for outstanding warrants by the Lumberton Police Department. He waived extradition and was taken back into Robeson County.

Alexander is the third suspect arrested in the ongoing investigation into the murder of 44-year-old Derrick Hester and the shooting of another woman.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and felony conspiracy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Jabary Murchison, 19, and a 15-year-old whose name was not released were also arrested and both charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and felony conspiracy.

Jabary Murchison
Jabary Murchison(Robeson County Detention Center)

Alexander and Murchison are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond and the 15-year-old suspect is being held at the juvenile detention center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Bullock at 910-671-3845.

