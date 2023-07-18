Submit a Tip
16-year-old arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle in Darlington County

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 16-year-old has been arrested following an early morning car chase Tuesday after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Darlington County.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Cashua Ferry Road in Darlington since it had been reported stolen earlier that night, but the driver refused to stop and took off. Deputies began a short pursuit which led deputies into the city limits of Darlington.

The driver lead deputies up Cashua Street and around Public Square in the wrong direction before the driver ran into a power supply at the Darlington County Courthouse. This caused a power outage which led to the courthouse being closed for the day.

Deputies took the 16-year-old driver into custody and they are currently being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

No other details were made available.

