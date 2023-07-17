Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Work to begin on new Grand Strand cancer facility

McLeod Health is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its new cancer treatment and research...
McLeod Health is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its new cancer treatment and research center at Seacoast.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - Shovels will be hitting the dirt Monday afternoon as a Grand Strand healthcare provider begins work on a new cancer facility.

McLeod Health is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its new cancer treatment and research center at Seacoast.

The center will put all of McLeod Health’s cancer services under one roof, according to a news release. Those services include medical oncology, infusion (chemotherapy/immunotherapy) services and radiation oncology.

“Our state-of-the-art facility has been designed to prioritize convenience for our patients and their families while providing the advanced cancer care they need,” the news release reads.

McLeod Health says the community is invited to attend the ceremony, which starts at 4 p.m.

The center is scheduled to open in early 2025.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
More than $1.7M stolen by scammers in North Myrtle Beach, police say
More than $1.7M stolen by scammers in North Myrtle Beach, police say
Police investigating burglary at Myrtle Beach-area restaurant
Police investigating burglary at Myrtle Beach-area restaurant
Beaches across the Grand Strand have been looking a lot like the Caribbean, thanks to a natural...
Explaining the Grand Strand’s recent blue water phenomenon
Building heat and lower rain chances this week
FIRST ALERT: Hottest weather so far this summer arrives this week

Latest News

Jason Rogers Pope, also known as DJ Kidd, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2019, and faces more than a...
Trial for Florence DJ accused of human trafficking to start Monday
The owners of River Oaks Golf Club are asking for your help tracking down the thief they caught...
River Oaks Golf Course owners asking for your help catching thief
Conway City Council is set to vote on a two-hour parking limit for all downtown spots.
Final vote set for new Conway parking rules
River Oaks Golf Course owners asking for your help catching thief