Work to begin on new Grand Strand cancer facility

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - Shovels will be hitting the dirt Monday afternoon as a Grand Strand healthcare provider begins work on a new cancer facility.

McLeod Health is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its new cancer treatment and research center at Seacoast.

The center will put all of McLeod Health’s cancer services under one roof, according to a news release. Those services include medical oncology, infusion (chemotherapy/immunotherapy) services and radiation oncology.

“Our state-of-the-art facility has been designed to prioritize convenience for our patients and their families while providing the advanced cancer care they need,” the news release reads.

McLeod Health says the community is invited to attend the ceremony, which starts at 4 p.m.

The center is scheduled to open in early 2025.

