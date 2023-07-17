Submit a Tip
Trial for Florence DJ accused of human trafficking to start Monday

Jason Rogers Pope, also known as DJ Kidd, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2019, and faces more than a...
By WMBF News Staff and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - After being postponed, a Florence DJ will be tried in court in connection to a 2019 human trafficking case.

Jason Rogers Pope, also known as DJ Kidd, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2019, and faces more than a dozen charges, including numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and trafficking in persons in Florence County.

His trial for those charges starts on Monday. Back in April, the trial was postponed, and the defense requested the trial start on July 17.

Between July 2017 and July 2019, Pope forced four minor girls to perform sex acts for money at a home on Lakeview Drive in Florence County, according to arrest warrants. Investigators say Pope engaged in sex acts with these four minors.

Pope would communicate with teens through social media, ask them to pass around his flyers and pay them for sex, police reports state.

Allegations against Pope were reported as far back as 2011.

It is not clear how long the trial could last.

