Trial for Florence DJ accused of human trafficking delayed for a second time

Jason Rogers Pope, also known as DJ Kidd, was arrested on Aug. 29, 2019, and faces more than a...
By WMBF News Staff and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It will take some more time before a Florence DJ stands trial in connection to a 2019 human trafficking case.

The trial for Jason Rogers Pope, also known as DJ Kidd, has been postponed again. The trial was set to start on Monday after being delayed back in April.

However, South Carolina Attorney General’s Office spokesperson Robert Kittle confirmed the case was continued at the request of the defense. Kittle says the state was ready to proceed with the trial.

Pope was arrested on Aug. 29, 2019, and faces more than a dozen charges, including numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and trafficking in persons in Florence County.

Between July 2017 and July 2019, Pope forced four minor girls to perform sex acts for money at a home on Lakeview Drive in Florence County, according to arrest warrants. Investigators say Pope engaged in sex acts with these four minors.

Pope would communicate with teens through social media, ask them to pass around his flyers and pay them for sex, police reports state.

Allegations against Pope were reported as far back as 2011.

Kittle says there is no set date for the trial to resume. The judge presiding over the case is aiming for the proceedings to start by the end of August.

