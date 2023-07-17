Report: Woman shot at man suspected of following her to Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New details have been released in an investigation from July 10 into a shooting at a Myrtle Beach motel.

Police were called out in the early hours of July 10 around 3:38 a.m. to the Budget Inn on North Ocean Boulevard for shots fired.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Myrtle Beach police respond to ‘shooting incident’ at motel

Reports state a victim was returning back to her motel after spreading her family member’s ashes at the beach when she noticed a man following her. She said she had seen the man pass her on the 5th Avenue North beach access and then set his bike down and begin to “rapidly follow her.”

While walking to the motel she made eye contact with another person in the pool area and gestured at them to go inside since she feared for both of their safety.

The victim entered the motel through the rear entrance and went to the pool area before running up the nearest set of stairs. According to the reports, the suspect ran up the stairs and tripped on the way up.

The victim said she saw the suspect pull out a black handgun from his pocket before she pulled her gun from her backpack and shot at the suspect. Reports state the victim did not intend to hit the suspect.

The witness from the pool confirmed seeing the victim and then went back to their room for safety. The witness then saw the victim running up the stairs and yelling at another witness before shooting at the suspect.

The second witness said they saw the suspect outside shortly before the victim ran up the stairs.

The victim described the suspect as a 6 ft tall black man wearing a dark blue shirt and black shoes.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-011893.

