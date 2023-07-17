PHOTOS: Firefighters investigating weekend deck collapse in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire Department says a deck collapsing sent two people to the hospital on Saturday.

Capt. John Evans says the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.

Caution tape was put up around the deck (Marty Hayes.)

The two people taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries, Evans says. Multiple others and pets were rescued from the collapsing deck via ladders.

The investigation into why the deck collapsed continues Monday morning, according to Evans.

WMBF has reached out to the owner of the building for comment and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The investigation is ongoing. (Marty Hayes.)

