River Oaks Golf Course owners asking for your help catching thief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The owners of River Oaks Golf Club are asking for your help tracking down the thief they caught on camera.

General manager Scott Taylor said he was shocked last Wednesday coming into work and finding one of their windows broken. They checked security cameras and saw a man come in and search through the office with a flashlight.

Taylor said the burglar cut himself on the way in and used one of their towels to stop the bleeding. He said the man left quickly and only got away with a small amount of cash.

Taylor said he cannot believe someone would do this but feels lucky none of their employees were there at the time.

“You feel kind of violated, and it’s very scary,” Taylor said. “You think of the folks that work here and the staff, and you care for everybody’s safety.”

According to the police report, there is not much else officers can do to find the person, so if you recognize him, give the Horry County Police Department a call.

Just days earlier, a Myrtle Beach man was accused of stealing one of the golf course’s beverage carts and leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing it.

Taylor said they will do whatever it takes to keep you and their workers safe.

“We’ll always continue to upgrade and improve our technology for safety and our alarm systems and cameras,” Taylor said. “We certainly want our staff and our patrons to feel safe, so we’ll continue to look at those protocols and do everything we can to do so.”

