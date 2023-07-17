Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Never Miss a Monday with Core Fitness

By TJ Ross
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Core Fitness strives to create close connections with their members, providing a community environment where people can come to get excited about a healthy lifestyle.

At Core fitness of Myrtle Beach, you’ll find something different from what you’d expect in an ordinary gym.

Their expert staff combines with state-of-the-art gym equipment and an outstanding menu of programs to give you the ultimate fitness experience.

Learn more here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
More than $1.7M stolen by scammers in North Myrtle Beach, police say
More than $1.7M stolen by scammers in North Myrtle Beach, police say
Police investigating burglary at Myrtle Beach-area restaurant
Police investigating burglary at Myrtle Beach-area restaurant
Beaches across the Grand Strand have been looking a lot like the Caribbean, thanks to a natural...
Explaining the Grand Strand’s recent blue water phenomenon
Vehicle overturns in Little River-area crash; 1 hurt

Latest News

Grand Strand Ketamine Center
Sponsored Content: Grand Strand Ketamine Center
The Original Painter's Ice Cream
Celebrate National Ice Cream month with The Original Painter’s Ice Cream
Grand Strand Today - The Original Painter's Ice Cream Pt 2
Grand Strand Today - Core Fitness