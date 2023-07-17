Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach gas prices drop over 10 cents in a week

In one week’s time, Myrtle Beach gas prices have fallen 12.1 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy.(Gray)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a steep rise following the holidays, gas prices in Myrtle Beach are dropping back down.

In one week’s time, Myrtle Beach gas prices have fallen 12.1 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $2.97 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon. The average price in the area is $3.12 per gallon, down from last week’s $3.24 a gallon.

“With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation’s states seeing gas prices rise last week,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “While the price increases could continue into this week, I would expect them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that we’ve been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week as well.

Across the state, gas prices are down slightly at $3.12 a gallon. The previous week saw prices sitting at $3.14 a gallon.

