‘Hike our amazing trail’: Conway named the state’s first ‘River Trail Town’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway has been designated as South Carolina’s Inaugural River Trail Town.

This is a recognition city leaders hope will foster more tourism and bring more business to the area. Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said she sees this designation as an honor.

“It just says that we’ve done the right things, that we’ve put our resources and our thoughts in the right places. It’s an enormous, very, very big honor for us to carry that title,” said Blain-Bellamy.

It’s a title now proudly worn by South Carolina’s oldest river trail town, in recognition of its riverwalk alongside the historic Waccamaw River.

Mayor Blain-Bellamy said it’s important the city offers a range of activities.

“That we establish trailways. Places where people can bike, and walk, and hike,” said Blain-Bellamy.

Mayor Blain-Bellamy believes the riverwalk has always been important to Conway.

“As long as I’ve been a part of it, since about 1993,” said Blain-Bellamy.

Now, she believes other people across the state are understanding its importance too.

“Conway is one of those small towns where people are bringing in shops and restaurants. How appropriate is it to them be the first Trail Town in South Carolina,” said South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.

Lt. Gov. Evette said she loves coming to Conway and walking the riverwalk trail. She encourages others to do the same.

“I’m just always happy to be here and really show people why they need to do staycations,” said Evette. “Pack up the kids, come to amazing towns like this, and hike our amazing trails.”

For Mayor Blain-Bellamy, she hopes the designation will draw people in.

“It will give visitors even more reason to come to Conway. Our offerings expand over time and this is an important one,” Blain-Bellamy said.

And, the mayor had a message for visitors and residents alike.

“Welcome to Conway, the Inaugural River Trail Town,” said Blain-Bellamy.

The mayor said the city is also looking at ways to traverse the Waccamaw River as the city continues to grow.

