Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Hike our amazing trail’: Conway named the state’s first ‘River Trail Town’

By Steven Schlink
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway has been designated as South Carolina’s Inaugural River Trail Town.

This is a recognition city leaders hope will foster more tourism and bring more business to the area. Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said she sees this designation as an honor.

“It just says that we’ve done the right things, that we’ve put our resources and our thoughts in the right places. It’s an enormous, very, very big honor for us to carry that title,” said Blain-Bellamy.

It’s a title now proudly worn by South Carolina’s oldest river trail town, in recognition of its riverwalk alongside the historic Waccamaw River.

Mayor Blain-Bellamy said it’s important the city offers a range of activities.

“That we establish trailways. Places where people can bike, and walk, and hike,” said Blain-Bellamy.

Mayor Blain-Bellamy believes the riverwalk has always been important to Conway.

“As long as I’ve been a part of it, since about 1993,” said Blain-Bellamy.

Now, she believes other people across the state are understanding its importance too.

“Conway is one of those small towns where people are bringing in shops and restaurants. How appropriate is it to them be the first Trail Town in South Carolina,” said South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.

Lt. Gov. Evette said she loves coming to Conway and walking the riverwalk trail. She encourages others to do the same.

“I’m just always happy to be here and really show people why they need to do staycations,” said Evette. “Pack up the kids, come to amazing towns like this, and hike our amazing trails.”

For Mayor Blain-Bellamy, she hopes the designation will draw people in.

“It will give visitors even more reason to come to Conway. Our offerings expand over time and this is an important one,” Blain-Bellamy said.

And, the mayor had a message for visitors and residents alike.

“Welcome to Conway, the Inaugural River Trail Town,” said Blain-Bellamy.

The mayor said the city is also looking at ways to traverse the Waccamaw River as the city continues to grow.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
More than $1.7M stolen by scammers in North Myrtle Beach, police say
More than $1.7M stolen by scammers in North Myrtle Beach, police say
Police investigating burglary at Myrtle Beach-area restaurant
Police investigating burglary at Myrtle Beach-area restaurant
Capt. John Evans says the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.
City officials shares latest on Myrtle Beach deck collapse probe
Beaches across the Grand Strand have been looking a lot like the Caribbean, thanks to a natural...
Explaining the Grand Strand’s recent blue water phenomenon

Latest News

1 in custody after Florence County stabbing, deputies say
Bar thief steals safe with ashes of beloved friend, bartender from Horry County bar
Affidavit: Myrtle Beach man charged with touching 10-year-old boy on the beach
Report: Woman shot at man suspected of following her to Myrtle Beach motel
Grand Strand doctor discusses summer hot car prevention, child safety