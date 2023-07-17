FIRST ALERT: Hottest week of the year so far, feeling like 105-110° by late week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for the hottest week of the year so far! High heat & humidity will bring the miserable conditions for the middle & end of the work week.

TODAY

While we’re talking about the triple digit heat index, today will actually be the best day to get outside before the high heat & humidity. Slightly lower dewpoints will keep our feels like temperature around 100°. If you’re inland, there’s a good chance you remain BELOW 100° for the actual heat index.

Expect a warm start to the work week. (WMBF)

Now don’t get it confused. Today will still be hot. Highs will climb into the upper 80s for the beaches with an isolated 90° reading in the south strand possible. As you move inland, highs will climb into the lower 90s. We’ll keep a stray shower or storm around this afternoon at 20%.

THIS WEEK

Rain chances will remain low throughout this week as a building area of high pressure suppresses any afternoon storms. This will also allow the heat to build, bringing some of the hottest weather so far this summer. During middle of the week, we will see our heat index climb to a widespread 105°. By Thursday and Friday, expect a heat index of around 108° during the afternoon. A few locations will make a run for 110°. Heat advisories are likely to be issued for our area by mid-week.

The heat index climbs and will reach 105-110° Wednesday through Friday. (WMBF)

Rain chances will eventually increase late in the week as the heat and humidity continue to build. Scattered showers and storms will return by Friday & Saturday afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND

Our heat index should fall below the heat advisory criteria by the weekend but it will still be warm & muggy. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s for the weekend with the risk of afternoon showers & storms each day. We’re not expecting an all day rain chance for any upcoming weekend plans.

It's going to be warm & humid with the risk of showers & storms for both Saturday & Sunday. (WMBF)

