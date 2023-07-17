Submit a Tip
Final vote set for new Conway parking rules

Conway City Council is set to vote on a two-hour parking limit for all downtown spots.
Conway City Council is set to vote on a two-hour parking limit for all downtown spots.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Parking in downtown Conway could see some changes.

Conway City Council is set to vote on a two-hour parking limit for all downtown spots. Currently, the city’s parking lots offer numerous untimed spaces to visitors, city workers and business owners.

The city says they came up with this plan to avoid buying and installing 500 parking meters. This plan would also keep downtown parking free to everyone.

The proposal passed its first reading and will be voted on again Monday night.

If it passes, the two-hour parking will be enforced from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The city will also have a public hearing and first reading of a proposal to offer new business incentives. The goal is to utilize buildings that sit vacant and turn them into several things, including hotels, short-term rentals and other commercial businesses.

The council meets at 4 p.m.

