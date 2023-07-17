Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Death investigation underway in Columbus Co. after body discovered in roadside ditch

53-year-old Carl Dean Lewis Jr. was found deceased in a ditch at 1720 Dothan Road, near Tabor City, on Friday, July 14.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A death investigation is underway in Columbus County following the discovery of a body in a roadside ditch, according to a representative with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Per an incident report from the sheriff’s office, 53-year-old Carl Dean Lewis Jr., of Loris, S.C., was found deceased in a ditch at 1720 Dothan Road, near Tabor City, on Friday, July 14.

The report lists the incident occurring just after 4:30 p.m.

The death has not been classified as a homicide at this time and is presently being handled as a death investigation.

The sheriff’s office added that the whereabouts of Lewis Jr.’s vehicle is not known at this time.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
More than $1.7M stolen by scammers in North Myrtle Beach, police say
More than $1.7M stolen by scammers in North Myrtle Beach, police say
Police investigating burglary at Myrtle Beach-area restaurant
Police investigating burglary at Myrtle Beach-area restaurant
Beaches across the Grand Strand have been looking a lot like the Caribbean, thanks to a natural...
Explaining the Grand Strand’s recent blue water phenomenon
Vehicle overturns in Little River-area crash; 1 hurt

Latest News

Capt. John Evans says the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.
City manager shares latest on Myrtle Beach deck collapse probe
Kenneth Brian Moorehead is charged with third-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and...
Affidavit: Myrtle Beach man charged with touching 10-year-old boy on the beach
Deputies responded to the Knight’s Inn on West Lucas Street.
1 in custody after Florence County stabbing, deputies say
The 14-year-old, whose name was not released, is charged with arson, according to the sheriff’s...
14-year-old charged in fire that destroyed McColl school’s storage building
14-year-old charged in fire that destroyed McColl school’s storage building