Conway to enforce time-limited downtown street parking after final city council vote passes

Conway City Council is set to vote on a two-hour parking limit for all downtown spots designated as street parking.
Conway City Council is set to vote on a two-hour parking limit for all downtown spots designated as street parking.(WMBF)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Allyson Bento
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Parking in downtown Conway will now see changes after a vote to approve time-limited parking in downtown Conway was passed during Monday’s city council meeting.

Conway City Council voted Monday on a two-hour parking limit for all downtown spots designated as street parking. City spokesperson June Wood said the change would only affect street parking.

The city said they came up with this plan to avoid buying and installing 500 parking meters. This plan would also keep downtown parking free to everyone.

Now, for those looking to park on the streets of the downtown area two-hour parking will be enforced from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 5 days a week, excluding federal holidays and weekends.

Conway Mayor Barbara Bellamy said the new parking rules will take effect beginning Sept. 1.

