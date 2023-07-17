Submit a Tip
City manager shares latest on Myrtle Beach deck collapse probe

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department says a collapsing deck sent two people to the hospital on Saturday.
By Dylan Leatherwood and Samuel Shelton
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A construction manager with the city of Myrtle Beach is shedding light on what may have caused a deck to collapse early Saturday morning, sending two people to the hospital.

Construction Services Director Chris Thompson said the preliminary investigation revealed a small pool was placed on the top porch. Thompson said the pool is more than likely the reason why the deck collapsed.

Capt. Jon Evans said the deck at 307 14th Ave. S collapsed around 1:18 a.m.

Caution tape was put up around the deck
Caution tape was put up around the deck

The two people taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries, Evans said. Multiple others and pets were rescued from the collapsing deck via ladders.

The investigation into why the deck collapsed continues Monday morning, according to Evans.

WMBF has reached out to the owner of the building for comment and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The investigation is ongoing.
The investigation is ongoing.

