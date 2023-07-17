Affidavit: Myrtle Beach man charged with touching 10-year-old boy on the beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 56-year-old man is behind bars after Myrtle Beach police say he touched a young boy and would not let him leave the beach.

Kenneth Brian Moorehead is charged with third-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and third-degree sex/criminal conduct with a minor.

Police were called out on Saturday to the beach at 69th Ave. N about a man possibly touching children.

After investigating, officers determined Moorehead touched a 10-year-old boy on the arm, leg and groin area, an arrest warrant states.

Police say the victim did not know Moorehead. The victim was also blocked from leaving the ocean and felt as though he could not get away from Moorehead, according to the affidavit.

Eventually, a witness intervened, investigators say.

Moorehead is currently booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

