14-year-old charged in fire that destroyed McColl school’s storage building

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Marion County deputies say a juvenile is charged in connection to a May school fire believed to be caused by someone smoking marijuana over bales of stacked pine straw.

The 14-year-old, whose name was not released, is charged with arson, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called out on May 20 to McColl Elementary Middle School for a suspicious fire.

At the scene, investigators found a storage building at the rear of the school destroyed by fire. The building was used for storing sports equipment.

After determining the fire was arson, deputies say they worked on leads for a while. They charged the unnamed 14-year-old in connection to the incident on Monday.

“Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the McColl Fire Department for their swift response and diligence in this case and would also like to thank SLED Arson Unit for assisting,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states.

The sheriff’s office says the bales of stacked pine straw were beside the storage building.

