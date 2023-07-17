Submit a Tip
1 hurt in Florence area mobile home fire

The West Florence and Howe Springs Fire Rescue were called out to a mobile home fire on...
The West Florence and Howe Springs Fire Rescue were called out to a mobile home fire on Savannah Grove Road.(West Florence Fire-Rescue)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An investigation is underway to find out the cause of a fire that sent one person to the hospital.

The West Florence and Howe Springs Fire Rescue were called out to a mobile home fire on Savannah Grove Road.

By the time crews got there, the home was 50% involved.

One person was taken to the hospital. It is unclear how the victim is doing.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire.

