1 hurt in Florence area mobile home fire
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An investigation is underway to find out the cause of a fire that sent one person to the hospital.
The West Florence and Howe Springs Fire Rescue were called out to a mobile home fire on Savannah Grove Road.
By the time crews got there, the home was 50% involved.
One person was taken to the hospital. It is unclear how the victim is doing.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire.
