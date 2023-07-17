1 in custody after Florence County stabbing, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the Knight’s Inn on West Lucas Street.

The sheriff’s office says a suspect is in custody in connection to the incident. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

The condition of the victim was not made available.

“As additional information is available we will supplement this release,” Maj. Michael Nunn says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

