Vehicle overturns in Little River-area crash; 1 hurt
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a single-vehicle crash in the Little River area on Sunday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Northside Drive and Highway 57 North at around 2:45 p.m.
The vehicle involved also overturned, officials said.
The person hurt was taken to a hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
