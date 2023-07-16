Vehicle overturns in Little River-area crash; 1 hurt

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a single-vehicle crash in the Little River area on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Northside Drive and Highway 57 North at around 2:45 p.m.

The vehicle involved also overturned, officials said.

The person hurt was taken to a hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.