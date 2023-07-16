HCFR: 5 hurt, vehicle overturns after Saturday crash in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Five people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in the Loris area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a crash in the area of Highway 930 and Highway 701 North just before 5 p.m.

One of the vehicles involved overturned and the wreck did involve entrapment, officials said.

The five people hurt were taken to the hospital, but no further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

