Georgetown Co. deputies search for missing 59-year-old man

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man who was reported missing.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who was reported missing.

They say Gregory Lee Kump, 59, left his home on Heron Way, Pawleys Island, at around 5 p.m. on Friday to go to a gym, but never returned home.

Kump is described to be 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was seen wearing a black sports shirt, black shorts and white sneakers, the sheriff’s office says.

They also say that he was driving a black 2005 Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

