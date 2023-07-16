Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Hottest weather so far this summer arrives this week

Building heat and lower rain chances this week
Building heat and lower rain chances this week(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat will continue to build as we move into the work week.

SUNDAY

Another hot and muggy day ahead, but with lower rain chances. Most of us are dry for Sunday outside of an isolated late afternoon downpour.

Temperatures return to the lower 90s Sunday, feeling more like 105° thanks to the ongoing summer mugginess.

More hot weather arrives Sunday
More hot weather arrives Sunday(WMBF)

THIS WEEK

Rain chances will remain low throughout this week as a building area of high pressure suppresses any afternoon storms. This will also allow the heat to build, bringing some of the hottest weather so far this summer.

Heat indices briefly drop Monday but will soar throughout the week. By Thursday and Friday, expect a heat index of around 108° during the afternoon. Heat advisories are likely to be issued for our area by mid-week.

Hottest weather so far this summer arrives soon
Hottest weather so far this summer arrives soon(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaches across the Grand Strand have been looking a lot like the Caribbean, thanks to a natural...
Explaining the Grand Strand’s recent blue water phenomenon
More than $1.7M stolen by scammers in North Myrtle Beach, police say
More than $1.7M stolen by scammers in North Myrtle Beach, police say
Longtime friend and attorney Eric Bland posted the news on Twitter that Leon died at Palmetto...
Midlands restaurant operator Greg Leon dies one week after murder conviction
Police investigating burglary at Myrtle Beach-area restaurant
Police investigating burglary at Myrtle Beach-area restaurant
Reports of flooding, damage in Horry County after Friday storms

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Steamy weather and pop up storms continue
The heat index will climb into heat advisory criteria by Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: A few showers overnight, another warm Sunday ahead
Subtropical Storm Don
FIRST ALERT: Don forms in the Atlantic, fourth named storm of the 2023 hurricane season
Excessive humidity remains in place this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Excessive humidity and pop up storms linger through the weekend