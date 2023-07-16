FIRST ALERT: Hottest weather so far this summer arrives this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat will continue to build as we move into the work week.

SUNDAY

Another hot and muggy day ahead, but with lower rain chances. Most of us are dry for Sunday outside of an isolated late afternoon downpour.

Temperatures return to the lower 90s Sunday, feeling more like 105° thanks to the ongoing summer mugginess.

More hot weather arrives Sunday (WMBF)

THIS WEEK

Rain chances will remain low throughout this week as a building area of high pressure suppresses any afternoon storms. This will also allow the heat to build, bringing some of the hottest weather so far this summer.

Heat indices briefly drop Monday but will soar throughout the week. By Thursday and Friday, expect a heat index of around 108° during the afternoon. Heat advisories are likely to be issued for our area by mid-week.

Hottest weather so far this summer arrives soon (WMBF)

