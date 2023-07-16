Submit a Tip
Dirty Don’s Oyster Bar & Grill opening location at The Market Common

(Dirty Don’s Oyster Bar & Grill / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular Grand Strand food staple is expanding into The Market Common.

Dirty Don’s Oyster Bar & Grill announced on Facebook that it will be opening its fourth location at 3090 Deville Street in August. The site is the former location of The Brass Tap.

The menu features a variety of seafood including the titular oysters, fish, crab and shrimp. Other options include wings, steak, tacos and burgers.

Dirty Don’s also has locations at the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, 21st Avenue North and on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

We are thrilled to announce our 4th Dirty Dons location will be opening in The Market Common - Myrtle Beach August...

Posted by Dirty Dons Oyster Bar & Grill 21st Ave North on Saturday, July 15, 2023

