Dirty Don’s Oyster Bar & Grill opening location at The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular Grand Strand food staple is expanding into The Market Common.

Dirty Don’s Oyster Bar & Grill announced on Facebook that it will be opening its fourth location at 3090 Deville Street in August. The site is the former location of The Brass Tap.

The menu features a variety of seafood including the titular oysters, fish, crab and shrimp. Other options include wings, steak, tacos and burgers.

Dirty Don’s also has locations at the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, 21st Avenue North and on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.

