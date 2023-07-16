Deputies: Trooper involved in crash near Huntington Beach State Park

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash near Huntington Beach State Park on Sunday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating the crash.

No serious injuries were reported, but a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office did say there was damage to two vehicles.

No further details were immediately available.

