Teens who ran from Marlboro County alternative school back in custody

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A pair of teenagers who ran away from an alternative school in the Pee Dee are back in custody.

Kanye Fleming, 17, and Mason Taylor, 16, were arrested by deputies in Union County after being reported as runaways from AMI Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Fleming and Taylor will face additional charges in connection to crimes committed in Union County and escaping custody.

They’re also persons of interest in a larceny investigation in Marlboro County.

Fleming and Taylor will be transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

