Sand fencing being installed in Pawleys Island, town says

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Town officials in Pawleys Island say sand fencing and more vegetation for the dunes are being installed next week.

The town announced Friday that the installation will begin July 18 with work set to be completed by July 28.

In addition, officials said parking at the 1st Street beach access will be closed as the project begins but added that they hope to maintain some public parking capacity in the area.

Officials added that there are special conditions in the permit to minimize sea turtle nest disturbance. The town is also working with SCUTE volunteers to ensure all nests have been identified and will be protected.

A similar sand fencing effort was recently completed in Myrtle Beach in an effort to rebuild dunes damaged by Hurricane Ian last year.

The town additionally announced that repairs to the town hall will begin July 17. The front entrance will be closed, so visitors are being asked to use the side entrance on Pavilion Road.

