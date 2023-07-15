Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Reports of flooding, damage in Horry County after Friday storms

(Tania Bellamy / Amanda Poston)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News received reports of damage and flooding across inland Horry County after strong storms moved through the area on Friday.

The slow-moving storm prompted a tornado warning Friday evening through areas of northern Horry County, while also bringing periods of heavy rain to areas like Aynor and Galivans Ferry.

WMBF News received videos from Aynor showing flooding impacting homes and roads in the area.

Credit: Amanda Poston
Credit: Dylon

Horry County Fire Rescue crews also responded to a vehicle trapped in floodwaters earlier in the evening in Galivants Ferry.

Some wind damage was also reported in the Aynor area as the storms passed by.

Wind damage after Aynor storm
Wind damage after Aynor storm(Tania Bellamy)
Wind damage after Aynor storm
Wind damage after Aynor storm(Tania Bellamy)

WMBF News also received a number of other viewer photos and videos from Friday’s storm:

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

