Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Prayer event being held for Lake City High School coach, students involved in bus crash

(Viewer Submitted/WIS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A prayer event is being held this weekend for a coach and students from the Pee Dee after they were involved in a bus crash earlier this week.

The City of Lake City announced Friday that a community prayer event is being hosted at the Lake City High School football field at 8 p.m. Sunday. The coach involved in the crash has since been identified as Lake City High School head football coach Ronald “Ronnie” Baker.

Officials said the wreck happened Thursday in Orangeburg County after a tractor-trailer collided with a mini-bus that Baker and the four students were on. All five of them were taken to area hospitals.

The bus was traveling north on U.S. 301 and the truck was driving west on Bonner Avenue when the semi-truck collided with the school bus. All passengers and the driver on board were injured, but the truck driver was not.

Florence School District Three said the bus was returning from a football camp at South Carolina State University.

The district also told WMBF News that one of the students involved was 17 years old while the other three were 16. Two were also students at Lake City High School with two others were students at J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School, according to the district.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beaches across the Grand Strand have been looking a lot like the Caribbean, thanks to a natural...
Explaining the Grand Strand’s recent blue water phenomenon
Subtropical Storm Don
FIRST ALERT: Don forms in the Atlantic, fourth named storm of the 2023 hurricane season
James Thomas
Virginia man charged in deadly Kings Highway hit-and-run, victim still not identified
Michael Griffin
Police: Loris fugitive in custody after breaking out of police car, running into woods
Bobby Brown
Police: Man arrested after human trafficking victim found in Florence

Latest News

Virginia man charged in deadly Kings Highway hit-and-run, victim still not identified
File photo
Sand fencing being installed in Pawleys Island, town says
James Thomas
Virginia man charged in deadly Kings Highway hit-and-run, victim still not identified
The heat index will climb through the week.
FIRST ALERT: Steamy weather and pop up storms continue