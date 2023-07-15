Prayer event being held for Lake City High School coach, students involved in bus crash

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A prayer event is being held this weekend for a coach and students from the Pee Dee after they were involved in a bus crash earlier this week.

The City of Lake City announced Friday that a community prayer event is being hosted at the Lake City High School football field at 8 p.m. Sunday. The coach involved in the crash has since been identified as Lake City High School head football coach Ronald “Ronnie” Baker.

Officials said the wreck happened Thursday in Orangeburg County after a tractor-trailer collided with a mini-bus that Baker and the four students were on. All five of them were taken to area hospitals.

The bus was traveling north on U.S. 301 and the truck was driving west on Bonner Avenue when the semi-truck collided with the school bus. All passengers and the driver on board were injured, but the truck driver was not.

Florence School District Three said the bus was returning from a football camp at South Carolina State University.

The district also told WMBF News that one of the students involved was 17 years old while the other three were 16. Two were also students at Lake City High School with two others were students at J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School, according to the district.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.