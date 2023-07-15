Police investigating burglary at Myrtle Beach-area restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a burglary at a Myrtle Beach-area restaurant.

The Horry County Police Department confirmed to WMBF News on Saturday that it was at the scene of The Old Bull and Bush on Highway 17 Bypass.

Authorities said the burglary happened overnight.

No further details were immediately available.

