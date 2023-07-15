Submit a Tip
More than $1.7M stolen by scammers in North Myrtle Beach, police say

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach Police Department says more than $1.7 million have been stolen by scammers so far this year.

NMBPD Ofc. Patrick Wilkinson says scammers are now using artificial intelligence on their victims. Wilkinson said scammers can use AI to produce high-tech phone calls and sometimes pretend to be a real officer demanding money to get someone they know out of jail.

Scammers are also using AI to intercept emails and even send messages that mimic government agency websites.

These sorts of crimes are considered to be white-collar due to their level of sophistication.

“You know this is very profitable for the scammers,” said Wilkinson. “And they’re getting more clever with what they’re doing.”

It’s also a type of crime that’s impacting business owners.

Joe Kocsis, who owns Carpet King, said he’s almost been scammed out of nearly $10,000 before. With the number of fraud emails he receives, he’s gotten good at spotting a scam.

“The bad part about it is it’s somebody else’s money. It’s not even theirs,” he said.

Wilkinson says that no government or law enforcement agency will ever call you and demand money or gift cards over the phone.

If you ever receive a phone call or email, and you’re not sure if it’s real, you can call your local police department and they will verify the contact.

