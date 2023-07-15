Submit a Tip
“I’m still hoping and praying” Family remains hopeful as search for mother and son enters week three

By Ashley Jones
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday marks week three in the disappearance of Sophia Van Dam and her 2-year-old son Mateo.

Sumter police say 20-year-old Sophia Van Dam and her son Mateo have not been seen or heard from since June 24, 2023, following three welfare checks called in by her family.

“According to what they’ve told me, they don’t know one way or another which way this thing is going to go,” Theresa Van Dam.

Theresa Van Dam, the mother and grandmother to Sophia Van Dam and her son Mateo, says that was the last update she received from the Sumter Police Department.

“They’re not leading us in any direction in where they think if there was a crime that was committed where they think it may have happened at. Was it up there, was it down here? That’s the hard part,” she said.

But WIS was able to uncover more information through a Freedom of Information Act request submitted to Sumter police.

Records show a 911 call was made from the home on Wilson Street on June 4, 2023, involving a domestic situation.

However, Sumter Police says because this is an ongoing investigation, they couldn’t provide any more information on the call.

That was the Sunday before Sophia called her mother.

“She said that she just wanted to come. She was very upset, crying,” Van Dam recalled.

Van Dam says it was a situation between Sophia and her boyfriend that led to the call and she believes it could’ve been physical.

She says after that call Sophia traveled back home to Beaufort with her son Mateo and had plans to stay, but on June 22 Sophia left with Mateo without telling anyone.

On June 24 Van Dam says she got some concerning texts from her daughter and didn’t hear from her after that.

“I still have hope and I’m still praying,” she said.

Van Dam says that police did tell her that Sophia’s boyfriend was questioned but have still not mentioned whether he’s a suspect.

Anyone with information on Sophia and Mateo’s whereabouts, please call the Sumter Police Department or crime stoppers at 1-888-crimesc.

