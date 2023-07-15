FIRST ALERT: Steamy weather and pop up storms continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The excessive humidity and pop up storms continue for our weekend plans.

SATURDAY

We’re kicking off the day in the 80s at the beach and in the middle 70s inland! Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s through the middle of the day and into the afternoon hours. That brutal humidity will send the heat index into the 100 to 105° range for most of the day.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s today. We will hold onto a 40% chance of rain. (WMBF)

Another round of pop up storms will be likely through the afternoon and evening today with rain chances at 40%. While not everyone will see storms, areas that do may see frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Make sure you have that First Alert Weather App downloaded for the alerts on your phone.

A few showers & storms will be around today. (WMBF)

SUNDAY

Our forecast remains similar for Sunday with temperatures in the afternoon climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s. A few more spots inland may make a run for the middle 90s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday will be warm & muggy with a few showers & storms around. (WMBF)

The high humidity will push the heat index to 104-107 on Sunday. A few storms will be possible again but the coverage looks to be slightly lower at 30%. Regardless, it’s hot & humid through your weekend.

NEXT WEEK

Just when you think it can’t get hotter, our forecast challenges you. The heat and humidity build even more next week. Southerly winds get reinforced by a high pressure system to our east. This will continue to build in the heat and moisture, allowing temperatures to reach the 90s for the beaches by Tuesday! Inland areas will make a run at the mid-upper 90s by the end of the week. The heat index will climb above 105° nearly every day next week and heat advisories will likely be issued. The storm chances are pretty minimal for next week, with just a 20-30% chance of storms through the work week.

There is a good chance we see heat advisories issued for all of next week. (WMBF)

