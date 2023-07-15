Submit a Tip
Crews respond to floodwater rescue in Galivants Ferry(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a floodwater rescue Friday in Horry County as strong storms moved through the area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the area of Pee Dee Road South and Frye Road just before 7:40 p.m. after calls about a vehicle in floodwater.

The agency added that those inside the vehicle got out safely. No injuries were reported.

A tow truck was also working to remove the vehicle from the floodwater.

HCFR also said the section of Pee Dee Road South between Frye Road and Chinner Creek Road will be closed for an extended amount of time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also assisting.

