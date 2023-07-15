Carolina Adaptive Golf hosts second annual camp to teach kids of all abilities

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Adaptive Golf is hosting its second annual youth camp this weekend, and have tripled the number of participants compared to last year.

Brandon Worley, the organization’s executive director, says the kids will have the chance to spend the duration of camp learning different skills and techniques.

“Last year we started with three youth that signed up and this year we have tripled in registration,” said Worley “So now we have nine youth going through our program this summer.”

The camp started on Thursday and kids will spend the rest of the weekend getting hands-on practice with coaches.

Worley says the camp is meant to teach anyone to golf, especially those with special or adaptive needs.

However, the camp is about more than just picking up a club.

“We use our golf program more as a team bonding experience so we’re essentially introducing golf more as a therapy,” said Worley “We’re also introducing some of the life skills. Teaching respect, teamwork, sportsmanship and just instilling hope in the future for all these families and children.”

The camp is hosted at Tupelo Golf Course, where Worley said he’s extremely grateful for everything they’re doing for Carolina Adaptive Golf and the kids at the camp

“They’re letting us be here for free and we are just so thankful for everything they’ve done for us,” said Worley, “It’s truly a beautiful place to have the kids play”

The kids will spend the first few days of camp training and learning different skills and then they’ll have the chance to get out onto the course this weekend.

Carolina Adaptive Golf hosts a number of events and fundraisers to help those with special or adaptive needs, you can find out more on their website.

