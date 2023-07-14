Submit a Tip
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize after buying scratch-off at gas station where she works

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Lottery officials in North Carolina say a woman did not have to go far to find herself a winning ticket.

According to the North Carolina Educational Lottery, Kimberly Coleman recently won $200,000 after buying a $5 scratch-off ticket from the gas station where she works.

Coleman said she plans to share the money with her family and buy a home down the line.

“One of my dreams is to save the money to buy a house in the future where my mom could live with me,” she said. “I want a house where I can help take care of her later on.”

Coleman bought her winning ticket from Quick Pantry, a convenience store and gas station, in the Waynesville area while playing the $5 Carolina Jackpot game.

She said she purchased the ticket on her day off.

“It was very, very exciting,” Coleman said. “I kind of acted like a fool a little bit jumping up and down.”

Coleman said she got emotional when she shared the news of her big win with her family.

“I brought it home and showed my mom, and she started to cry,” she said. “I cried too. It was just a whole bunch of people crying out of excitement.”

Coleman claimed her winnings on Wednesday, taking home $142,501 after required taxes, according to lottery officials.

The $5 Carolina Jackpot game debuted in June 2022 with six $200,000 top prizes. According to officials, a $200,000 prize still remains to be claimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

