Virginia man charged in deadly Kings Highway hit-and-run, victim still not identified
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have identified a man charged in a deadly Horry County hit-and-run earlier this year.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to WMBF News on Friday that James Thomas, of Richmond, Virginia, was arrested last month in connection to a May crash on North Kings Highway near Lake Arrowhead Road.
Officials said the crash killed a pedestrian, who has yet to be identified. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has since released a computer-generated composite of the pedestrian, along with a picture of a tattoo that’s located on his right bicep.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office described the victim as a white man in his late 40s to 60s. He weighed about 170 pounds and was between 5′9″ – 5′11″ tall. He had light brown or sandy blonde hair, a graying mustache and a goatee.
Chief Deputy Tamara Willard said the coroner’s office hopes the composite will help them reunite the victim with his family.
Online records show Thomas was arrested on June 9 and was released on a $10,000 bond the following day.
