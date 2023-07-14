Submit a Tip
Virginia man charged in deadly Kings Highway hit-and-run, victim still not identified

James Thomas
James Thomas(JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities have identified a man charged in a deadly Horry County hit-and-run earlier this year.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to WMBF News on Friday that James Thomas, of Richmond, Virginia, was arrested last month in connection to a May crash on North Kings Highway near Lake Arrowhead Road.

Officials said the crash killed a pedestrian, who has yet to be identified. The Horry County Coroner’s Office has since released a computer-generated composite of the pedestrian, along with a picture of a tattoo that’s located on his right bicep.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office described the victim as a white man in his late 40s to 60s. He weighed about 170 pounds and was between 5′9″ – 5′11″ tall. He had light brown or sandy blonde hair, a graying mustache and a goatee.

The Horry County Coroner's Office released a computer generated composite of the victim who was killed in a hit-and-run on May 27 along North Kings Highway. He also had this tattoo on his right bicep.(Source: Horry County Coroner's Office)

Chief Deputy Tamara Willard said the coroner’s office hopes the composite will help them reunite the victim with his family.

Online records show Thomas was arrested on June 9 and was released on a $10,000 bond the following day.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was killed in a hit-and-run in May.

