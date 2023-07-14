Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Surfside Beach fire captain says with summer residents number increasing more personnel are needed

By Julia Richardson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With just about 1,700 permanent residents in just under two square miles, the town of Surfside Beach is small. But, in the summer, it grows exponentially.

“We’ll go from roughly 16,000 to 30,000 residents during any time in the summertime,” said Surfside Beach Fire Captain Chauncey Kelley.

Kelley said the department goes up 30 to 40% in call volume during the summer, running an average of six calls per day.

“We’re steadily growing in our call volume year to year like everyone around us, but then we look month at the trends as well,” said Kelley.

Right now, the department is on track to beat last year’s numbers per quarter, but more help is on the way with three more firefighters.

“Now, we’re running with two firefighters on our primary unit,” said Fire Chief Rob Clemons. “Having a third firefighter is going to allow us to do tasks better as far as efficiency.”

In temperatures like this, staffing is even more critical. Captain Kelley said firefighters need thirty to 45 minutes of rest for every thirty minutes of work that they do.

“We have a good volunteer base so that helps supplement,” said Kelley.

However, the department said they are not alone.

“The community needs to realize, and the people that have lived here for a long time know the influx of people, but it is significant, not just for the fire department, but public safety in general, and public works,” said Clemons.

To learn more about how to get involved or volunteer with SBFD, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Critical injuries reported after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 9
The Horry County Coroner's Office released a computer generated composite of the victim who was...
Coroner’s office releases composite of hit-and-run victim in Myrtle Beach area crash
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
One of the pranks involved students spraying “Class of 2023″ on the roof of the school.
District names interim principal for Waccamaw High School after senior prank investigation

Latest News

Surfside Beach Fire Department needs extra personnel during busy summer season
Coach, students hurt after Lake City High School bus involved in crash returning from football camp
Robeson County deputy shot during incident, sheriff says
Horry County teacher pleads guilty in child abuse case, sentenced to 30 days in jail
Experts provide explanation to ocean's eye-catching blue hues at Grand Strand beaches