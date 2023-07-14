Surfside Beach fire captain says with summer residents number increasing more personnel are needed

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With just about 1,700 permanent residents in just under two square miles, the town of Surfside Beach is small. But, in the summer, it grows exponentially.

“We’ll go from roughly 16,000 to 30,000 residents during any time in the summertime,” said Surfside Beach Fire Captain Chauncey Kelley.

Kelley said the department goes up 30 to 40% in call volume during the summer, running an average of six calls per day.

“We’re steadily growing in our call volume year to year like everyone around us, but then we look month at the trends as well,” said Kelley.

Right now, the department is on track to beat last year’s numbers per quarter, but more help is on the way with three more firefighters.

“Now, we’re running with two firefighters on our primary unit,” said Fire Chief Rob Clemons. “Having a third firefighter is going to allow us to do tasks better as far as efficiency.”

In temperatures like this, staffing is even more critical. Captain Kelley said firefighters need thirty to 45 minutes of rest for every thirty minutes of work that they do.

“We have a good volunteer base so that helps supplement,” said Kelley.

However, the department said they are not alone.

“The community needs to realize, and the people that have lived here for a long time know the influx of people, but it is significant, not just for the fire department, but public safety in general, and public works,” said Clemons.

To learn more about how to get involved or volunteer with SBFD, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.