Special needs summer camp sees demand, bringing job opportunities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A report from Hire Me SC shows South Carolina’s employment rate for disabled people is one of the lowest in the country. One Grand Strand nonprofit is using the summer season to change that.

Data shows South Carolina is home to more than a million people with disabilities, but nearly three-quarters of them are jobless. That’s why SOS Care is launching a career camp aimed at exposing disabled kids and adults to different industries.

Counselor and special education teacher Jessie Knouse is going on his third working for SOS, and said he sees opportunities for his students grow each year.

“Not only are we trying to give these children and adults opportunities that they wouldn’t normally pursue, but it also benefits the community,” said Knouse, ”Giving those everyday people exposure to children and adults with disabilities, it helps create more of an open-minded concept.”

The campers get opportunities to try out different career paths and meet professionals working across the Grand Strand. SOS Care said they’ve met with first responders to make their own first-aid kits and learn how to correctly put on a band-aid.

Just recently, SOS Care was granted a coffee truck where some of the kids and adults will get a chance to work.

Knouse said the overall goal is to bring awareness and provide opportunity.

“It’s basically to show these kids and these adults, that it doesn’t matter if you have a disability. You can still do the things that you want in life,” he said.

Last summer SOS Care had 35 kids enrolled at their camp, while this year, they’ve nearly doubled to 50 kids.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.