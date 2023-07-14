Robeson County deputy recovering after being shot while executing search warrant; 2 people in custody

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A deputy with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office who was shot during an incident on Thursday is now recovering, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division and SWAT operators were executing a search warrant Thursday just after 1 p.m. at 2506 Evergreen Church Road in Pembroke after a lengthy investigation into drug sales according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators and SWAT entered the home and began searching and securing the premise when they encountered multiple people. While entering a bedroom multiple rounds were fired at SWAT operators, during which a deputy was shot in the abdominal area.

Officers retreated from the home with the wounded deputy. The deputy was taken by patrol car to UNC Southeastern Medical Center for treatment.

“This kind of violence against a law enforcement officer is very disturbing,” says Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “In doing this, my desire to combat the criminal element intensifies and we will not stop at bringing those to justice that continue to wreak havoc on our communities.”

Before and during the execution of the search warrant investigators and deputies activated sirens and identified themselves as law enforcement verbally and by wearing body armor that read “Sheriff” on the front and back.

RCSO arrested 25-year-old Kendall Ray Deese, of Pembroke, and charged him with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of discharging a weapon in an enclosed area to incite fear, one count of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, one count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, one count of felony conspiracy and misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, deputies also arrested 53-year-old Tina Locklear, also of Pembroke, and charged her with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $15 million bond.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.

